CLOVIS — Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves has been appointed to New Mexico Counties’ New Mexico Sentencing Commission (NMSC).
NMSC serves as a criminal and juvenile justice policy resource to the three branches of state government and interested citizens.
The commission also provides impartial information, analysis, recommendations, and assistance with an emphasis on maintaining public safety and making the best use of the criminal and juvenile justice resources.
According to a news release from the Curry County Administration, Reeves said, “I am proud to serve on this distinguished board and have input into future legislation regarding New Mexico laws and policies.”
Reeves will serve alongside representatives from the criminal justice system, including members of the executive and judicial branches, legislators’ appointees, law enforcement officials, criminal defense attorneys, and citizens.
According to their website, New Mexico Counties is a 501(C)6 nonprofit, nonpartisan organization serving “as a statewide voice for all 33 New Mexico counties.”