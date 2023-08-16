SILVER CITY — A lack of volunteers is putting Catron County’s Glenwood Fire and Rescue Department in danger of shutting down.
The combined fire and emergency medical service department has seven volunteers — five licensed emergency medical technicians and two drivers, according to Glenwood EMS Chief Sharon Beaty. One of the drivers and three EMTs are looking to retire after many years with the department, she said.
Beaty, who has been an EMS volunteer for more than 40 years, and her husband, Alan, who is the Glenwood fire chief, are two of those, she said.
The next-closest department that could respond would likely be the Reserve Fire Department, about 37 miles away.
Gila Regional Medical Center’s EMS in Silver City would also possibly offer ambulance service, she said.
The rural nature of Catron County is part of the problem.