SILVER CITY — Pet owners would be required to provide adequate shade for their animals’ enclosures, while owners of off-road vehicles could drive on less expensive tires if the Silver City Town Council votes to amend its ordinances next month.
The council approved notices of intent to amend a law outlining adequate care for animals and to bring laws on off-road vehicles in line with state statutes at its regular meeting June 13. A notice to amend the town’s nuisance code was also approved. The amendments are all scheduled for final adoption at the council’s July 11 meeting.
Animal Control Officer Vicki Toney said after the meeting that she has found situations where animals, usually dogs, are being kept in an outdoor enclosure that has full sun exposure.
“The plastic doghouses in direct sun all day can heat up just as bad as a car does,” she said.
If adopted, the code would be amended to read, “Any enclosure or area where the animal is kept shall provide adequate shade for the animal that is in addition to any shade provided by the shelter itself.”
Toney said that could include a tree, a shade cloth or tarp attached to the enclosure, or having the enclosure against a structure. The notice of intent was approved by a 3-1 vote, with District 2 Councilor Nick Prince voting against it. Both he and District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano said they were concerned about communication from the town about the change. Cano asked if there would be education provided by the town before anyone is cited, and Town Attorney Jim Reynolds said cases would be approached in a one-on-one manner.
“Usually, they will talk to the people first, and let them know this is a violation and what they need to do and give them time to correct it,” he said.
Town Manager Alex Brown said the town has been trying to do more education on such changes, and would place ads in the Daily Press and posts on the police and fire department Facebook pages, as well as go on the radio to inform residents.
Prince said he believed the amendment could create more conflict between residents and the town.
“I don’t think we’ve found what the right mixture is yet for how we communicate this across,” he said.
Code enforcement officers would have the power to remove an animal from private property if it is determined to be in an unsafe condition. Prince said, which could be a sudden and negative interaction for some people. He said it would be like criminalizing those who live under modest conditions. “I know we’ve got the capacity to be able to push for this, but I’m concerned that this is going to be causing further conflicts,” he said.