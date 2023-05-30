SILVER CITY — This town council voted May 23 to raise its water rates by 4% for fiscal year 2024 and do away with pickup of trash in the green bins formerly used for recycling.
The water rate increase, which will not affect landfill, wastewater or sewer fees, will apply to both in-town and out-of-town customers as well as water associations that purchase their supply from Silver City, Town Manager Alex Brown said. He said it had been about six years since water rates were last increased.
A combination of inflation and decreased revenues has affected the town’s water-sewer fund, Brown told the council.
“Our monsoon season last year was very long, very heavy, so our water revenues were very low. But we still have a lot of fixed costs, plus the operational costs that we saw all went up,” Brown said.
Abnormally cool temperatures this spring have also affected water usage and therefore water revenue for the city, he added.
The council also voted to discontinue use of the green former recycling bins for solid waste collection.
Brown said the town discontinued its single-stream recycling program in 2019 after the market for recycling materials tanked.