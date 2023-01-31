SANTA ROSA — Sisters Chastin Bravo and Chantel Lovato have closed on the purchase of a building once known as Annie’s restaurant and are currently working to establish a cannabis dispensary they plan to open in March.
Dos Hermanas Dispensary has been licensed to manufacture and sell a range of legal cannabis products for recreational and medical use. All products will be New Mexico-sourced.
“This is a farm-to-table service. We can show exactly where it is being grown and we will have the resource of the master growers to understand all the uses of the products,” said Lovato, who is also executive director of the Guadalupe Community Development Corporation and a member of the Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools board.
Bravo explained that services would be similar to those of a pharmacy, with supplies stored in an employee restricted area. She said that products like topicals can be used for arthritis and relief of chronic pain without the hallucinogenic effect. Bravo hopes that the new dispensary will provide closer access to these products for elderly customers who have traveled to purchase these products elsewhere.
Lovato and Bravo are transplants from Texas who made their home in Santa Rosa years ago. Their brother is a grower of medical-grade cannabis with a state-of-the-art facility in Albuquerque.
Lovato earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico and her master’s degree in business from Highlands University in Las Vegas. Bravo earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico and has been teaching elementary school for five years. She is currently in a master’s program at Western Governor’s University.