Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company has announced it has finalized the purchase of a 132-acre site in Mills County, Iowa, for the construction of a beef processing facility.
The company expects to begin construction this year on the $520-million facility, which will be fronted by Interstate 29 and situated at the Pottawattamie-Mills County line, southeast of Omaha, Nebraska.
Cattlemen’s Heritage first announced its intention to build the new plant in June 2021 with a daily harvest capacity of 2,000 head and employing up to 800 workers.