CLOVIS — A New Mexico State Police saturation patrol resulted in 16 arrests, about 135 traffic citations and seizure of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in Clovis over a single weekend from June 9-11.
State Police Capt. David O’Leary said three arrests were for felonies and 11 were for outstanding warrants.
The operation, conducted about twice a year, was in response to recent reports of drive-by shootings, juveniles shooting up neighborhoods and an uptick in the theft of catalytic converters and Ford F150 auto thefts, O’Leary said.
There were also some specific criminal suspects on police radar, including a man who recently was in a shootout with Muleshoe Police Department. The police helicopter was hovering over Clovis on Friday and Saturday nights in case anyone tried to flee from police.
“Actually, we did have someone run from us Friday night, and the helicopter helped us catch him,” O’Leary said. He said the individual was on a motorcycle and reached speeds of 100 mph.