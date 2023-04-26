TUCUMCARI — Don’t expect the levels of Conchas Lake to rise much because of melting snowpack in the mountains of northern New Mexico and Colorado.
Unlike wide swaths of California and Arizona that have seen record snowfall, the Canadian River basin that feeds the lake has experienced snowpack only 8% higher than normal through April 1, according to data compiled by manager Franklin McCasland during the Arch Hurley Conservancy District’s meeting on April 11.
Snowpack this winter is better than the previous year, which was 25% below normal.
But McCasland said the melting snow alone won’t be enough to raise lake levels to divert water into the district’s canals.
The board voted to not allocate water, and it is facing the prospect of a third consecutive growing season without water in its canals due to persistent drought.
Conchas Lake’s water elevation the morning of the meeting was 4,161.9 feet, a half-foot below the previous month. The lake received 638 acre-feet of inflow with 1,934 acre-feet of evaporation and other losses, during March.
The district typically needs the lake to reach 4,174 feet before it can release water into its canals.
Though dry conditions have eased in the western two-thirds of New Mexico, the eastern third remains in moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map of April 13.