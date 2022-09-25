Do you like to read? Or do you love to read? Or are you one of us that live to read? I can devour every book I get quickly. I love series to read the same characters or subjects for a week or two. I love to read different books but by the same author.
My great fear is memorialized by the Twilight Zone’s “Time at Last” episode. Burgess Meredith is sitting in a destroyed area that was his town. The library is still there with so many books. He has an eternity to read without being bothered by the mundane distractions of the world.
Then, he breaks his glasses and can’t read.
I love mysteries. I prefer books but television is OK sometimes. I view some of the law enforcement shows as mysteries when we are trying to figure out who the bad guys are.
I often wonder if I influenced any of my kids with their reading preferences.
I do know that my middle son loves Scooby Doo, definitely a mystery show. I loved the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew mystery books growing up. That was in the 1960s, a long time ago. Suspenseful but not really scary is my preference.
I read every Joanne Fluke book about Hannah Swenson. I have probably read them several times at least. The main draw is that she bakes. I love to bake. Plus, there are recipes in every book.
Now scary stories are different, because they imply danger and personal risk to the characters. I think of Stephen King books because so many were made into movies. I read almost all of his books.
The Stand was epic to read and equivalent to me of reading War and Peace.
Salem’s Lot was the scariest to me.
I will reread books I like many times, like others do with their music CDs. I was in my teens when I read Salem’s Lot. I was mesmerized by it. It was a good month at least before I slept good again. I can still get nightmares about that book. I saw the movie and I laughed. It was joke compared to the book.
Any movie from a book is pale in comparison to the book. Books give you a rich character that is developed. Books allow you to become part of the story. Movies you just watch, only watch.
Informational books are written to help people. The “Idiot” books were always good for a laugh and helped at times.
Diet books fall under this for me. Diet or health-related books are good for most people. Medical books are always popular as we want to diagnosis ourselves.
Surely not, but it seems to we do, because the apps on our phones do also.
Romance novels were the lifeblood for my maternal grandmother and my mom’s youngest sister. My aunt collected them. I even have a cousin that wrote some.
I have no interest in those books at all. I was raised to be polite, so I never said anything bad about this genre. But there is just nothing that would interest me about these books.
Comedy is always enjoyable to read. The biographies of comedians are usually sad or even dark. Because they say comedy comes from pain. I am not sure of that, because I don’t think I am that funny. I have had a lot of pain over the years.
Romcoms are the big thing now. I think of them as visual Harlequin novels. I don’t understand them exactly. Never been my cup of tea, as my grandmother would have said. I have thought some books are funny but usually don’t read comedy books.
Maybe I should research an author that writes a series of books that are funny. That is another thing I would add to my growing list of things to do.
Whatever the genre of books that interest you, please read. It’s easy to take with you if you have to wait. I don’t like the eBooks in particular, but many people do. I am just old school; books have a smell and the feel of the pages. All the crazy stuff book lovers talk about.
But the love of reading has to start early — please read to kids or to grandkids if you can.
Gena Sterling was born and raised in Texas. Gena also lived in Oklahoma, where she met her husband. She and her family moved to Roswell in January 1995. She can be reached at writingaddict57@gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.