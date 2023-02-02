South Park Cemetery gravesite tidying

South Park Cemetery staff will soon be removing all Christmas flowers and decorations that were left at gravesites. People who placed items on gravesites and would like to retrieve those items should do so by Sunday, Feb. 5. Cemetery staff plan to begin clearing and disposing of the Christmas items Monday, Feb. 6.
Christmas items are removed annually about a month after the holiday to help keep the cemetery and individual gravesites well maintained and neat. South Park Cemetery thanks the public for its cooperation.