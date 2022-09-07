The Alien Motor Speedway announced the winners of the third annual Butch Reid Jr. Memorial races from last Saturday and Sunday.
In Saturday’s races, Nick Rivera from Las Cruces won the United States Racing Association modifieds class featured race, followed by Jimmy Ray from Las Cruces and Josh Cain from Rio Rancho.
Josh Cain took first place in the USRA stock cars class featured race, followed by Jeremy Bradley from Odessa, Texas, and Austin Huskey from Lubbock, Texas.
In the USRA hobby stocks featured race, Carlos Irvin from Dexter took first, followed by Matthew Machen from Roswell in second and James Collins from Roswell in third.
In the Alien Motor Speedway bombers class featured race, Aiden Frazier from Bosque Farms took first place, followed by Roswell’s Randy Doerhoefer in second, and Alike Flowers from Post, Texas, in third.
For Sunday’s Races, Jason Sartain from Royce City, Texas, took first in the USRA modifieds class, followed by Gene Weaver from Amarillo, Texas, and Philip Houston from Odessa, Texas.
Josh Cain won first in the USRA stock cars featured race, followed by Austin Huskey from Lubbock, Texas, in second, and Rob Moseley from Los Lunas in third.
In the USRA hobby stocks featured race, Matthew Machen took first place, followed by Carlos Irvin, and third place went to Nathan Machen of Roswell.
In the AMS bombers featured race, first place went to Jana Cooper from Dexter, followed by Baby Brisco from Dexter, and third place went to Ronald Croom of Roswell.
Finally, in the AMS limited mods featured race, John Neal Reid from Loving took first place, followed by Cutter Spalding from Abilene, Texas, and in third, Brandon Jones from Lubbock.
The speedway is having its First Responders Night on Sept. 17.
