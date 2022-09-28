Alien Motor Speedway released results for its Fan Appreciation and Special Needs Awareness Night last Saturday.
Josh Cain took first place in the United States Racing Association stock cars featured race as well as the make-up race Aug. 13.
Roswell’s Matthew Machen won first in the USRA hobby stocks featured race. Jana Cooper from Dexter took first in the Alien Motor Speedway’s bombers class.
Jayden Collins from Roswell won first in the Deanna’s Cubby junior cyclones class race and finally, Roswell’s Jerod Candelaria was first in the INEX legends class.
The speedway will have the week off and will continue its races Oct. 8 with a night of championship racing.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.