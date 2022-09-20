The Alien Motor Speedway had its First Responders Night races last Saturday and the results are in.
In the United States Racing Association Stock Cars feature race, Jeremy Bradley from Odessa, Texas won first place, followed Alamogordo, New Mexico's own Jason Josselyn at second, and third place goes to Shawn McCarty from Carlsbad, New Mexico.
For the USRA Hobby Stocks feature race, Adam Wright from Roswell, New Mexico takes the top of the podium, followed by Carlos Irvin from Dexter, New Mexico, and finally, third place goes to Matthew Machen from Roswell.
Moving onto the Alien Motor Speedway's Bombers class, Baby Brisco from Dexter takes first place, with James Freeland, also from Dexter, taking second place. Finally, Jana Cooper takes third place in this category.
In Deanna's Cubby Junior Cyclones, three Roswell youngsters placed: Jayden Collins at first place, Savannah Price at second, and Madison Dosher at third.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.