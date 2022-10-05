Greenwood Commonwealth
Stories about NFL legend Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant have been dismal in recent weeks as text messages and other revelations about misspent welfare money continue to pile up.
Without one of Favre’s miracle comebacks, it’s going to get worse. The national sports media is on the case, and one of Favre’s biggest fans, Peter King of NBC Sports, has joined the criticism of the Super Bowl champ.
This is significant because King, especially during his many years as Sports Illustrated’s pro football writer, was one of Favre’s greatest admirers.
King’s “Football Morning in America” column laid out the world of trouble Favre has created for himself by actively pushing for state money for a volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.
“Favre’s reputation among his NFL peers has taken a major hit,” King wrote. “Sage Rosenfels, the former quarterback, backed up Favre in Minnesota in 2009. They were close enough that, on the sidelines in the 2009 NFC title game, after Favre threw the incredible across-his-body interception that led to the winning New Orleans field goal, Rosenfels says Favre told him, ‘I choked.’
“Last Thursday, Rosenfels tweeted: ‘Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state.’ Ouch. ...”
Mississippi Today, which broke the story and has covered it closely, now has the attention of King, ESPN and other national news organizations.
On King’s podcast that was scheduled for release, Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe said she believes that many of the people working on Favre’s behalf — such as education nonprofit operator Nancy New and Department of Human Services director John Davis — behaved more like wide-eyed fans of a Mississippi celebrity than stewards of public money.
She also noted that lax federal regulations about the use of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money encouraged state officials to spend it on things such as the volleyball facility — because almost all of the poor people who applied for direct cash assistance got rejected.
Various news outlets reported over the weekend that, according to court documents filed by the former governor, in 2019 Favre continued to ask Bryant, who was still in office, for more money for the volleyball facility. Favre also floated the idea of using welfare money for an indoor practice facility for the USM football team.
A story by ESPN included messages between Bryant and then-USM President Rodney Bennett, who messaged the governor, “The bottom line is he personally guaranteed the (volleyball) project, and on his word and handshake we proceeded. It’s time for him to pay up — it really is just that simple.”
The governor responded, “He is a legend but he has to understand what a pledge means.”
Mississippi Today has its critics who say the website is too liberal.
But it’s hard to make the same allegations about the sports world, where Favre was greatly respected for his achievements and his down-to-earth personality — before this story came out.