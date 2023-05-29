76ers Nurse Hired Basketball

FILE - Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse directs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Philadelphia 76ers hired Nurse on Monday, May 29, 2023, following his exit from the Toronto Raptors, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Tags

As featured on

76ers hire former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, AP source says

76ers hire former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the decision says the Philadelphia 76ers have hired coach Nick Nurse weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Raptors. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Nurse led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship after they beat the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Nurse will replace Doc Rivers, who was fired after he led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference finals.