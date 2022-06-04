Dexter High School and Roswell High School softball players were named by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association recently to all-state and all-star teams.
Roswell High senior catcher Talyssa Espinoza and senior pitcher Victoria Sandoval made it to the NMHSCA all-star teams.
Espinoza is on the green team, coached by Farmington High School’s Tim Trotter, and Sandoval is on the red team, coached by Socorro High School’s Juan Alvarado.
Espinoza was also selected as a second-team all-state catcher.
For the Demons, Dexter High senior centerfielder Nayeli Cobos and senior Zoey Stewart were selected for the all-star game as well. Cobos goes to the green team with Espinoza, and Stewart teams up with Sandoval in red.
Four Dexter High athletes were named to the 2022 3A All-State Softball Team.
Senior Zoey Stewart, junior shortstop Jazmin Duran and Nayeli Cobos all made it to the first team. Sophomore pitcher Emily Salas was selected for the second team.
Duran ended the 2021-2022 season with a .357 on base percentage, 17 hits and four RBIs in 14 games played.
