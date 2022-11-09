Hagerman junior places fourth at state championship in Albuquerque
Schools from New Mexico participated in the 2022 Western Sky Community Care State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Academy High School in Albuquerque.
The 5K run consisted of schools from Class 1A to 5A.
For the Goddard boys’ cross country team, senior Bryan Barajas placed 74th, followed by senior Jonathan Smith in 97th, junior Augustine Garcia-Arenivas in 101st, sophomore Tom Henning finished 120th, freshman Wyatt Knudsen placed 125th and freshman Brandon Adams was 127th.
The Rocket boys placed 15th in Class 4A and scored 440 points.
The Goddard girls’ team had two individuals in the race: junior Wileily Labori placed 65th and sophomore Miranda Carrillo finished 97th as individuals.
For the Roswell boys’ cross country team, senior Javin Sanchez placed 30th overall in Class 5A, followed by sophomore Rylan Sarracino in 46th, sophomore Pablo Garcia was 83rd, sophomore Joshua Martinez finished 88th, junior Julian Amador placed 90th, freshman Ezekiel Burrola in 93rd and sophomore Charles Martinito finished 116th.
The Roswell boys’ team placed 11th overall in teams scores with 298 points.
For the Roswell girls’ team, two athletes ran as individuals for the Coyotes. Sophomore Starlena Boardman placed 88th and Brittney Macias finished 105th in Class 5A.
For the Gateway girls’ cross country team, junior Emily Martin placed 12th overall in Class 1A, followed by Kallie Wigley in 24th, sophomore Sienna Smalley finished 42nd, Emma Berry placed 66th, junior Chloe Garnand was 72nd and junior Elizabeth Berry finished 77th place.
The Gateway girls’ team placed ninth overall with a team score of 192.
For the Gateway boys’ team, Derrek Andrews placed 81st, followed by Samuel Carter in 107th, Luke Yates finished 116th, sophomore Samuel Domschot placed 123rd and sophomore Jeremiah Bootzin finished one spot behind Domschot in 124th.
The Gateway boys placed 18th overall with a team score of 509.
For the Hagerman boys’ cross country team, junior Gerardo Mendoza ended his excellent season finishing fourth in the state championship, eighth-grader Landen Lucero followed Mendoza in 70th, Xavier Barraza placed 93rd, eighth-grader Fernando Zamora was 98th, freshman Roberto Muniz finished 102nd, eighth-grader Christian Miranda in 125th and sophomore Sebastian Perez placed 147th.
Hagerman placed 12th overall in team scores with 342 points. The Bobcats did not have a girls team participate in the state championship.
Only two athletes from each gender ran as individuals for the NMMI Colts in the state championship. For the boys, sophomores Jacob Hayes and Cale Taylor placed 50th and 67th respectively. For the girls, juniors Mary Olvera and Arina Gancicova placed 68th and 69th respectively.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.