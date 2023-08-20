The 2K Blast cross-country event held its largest race this Saturday with over 200 participants at the Gateway Christian School’s cross country track.

This two-kilometer run ushers in the start of the cross country season. Elementary and middle school kids from all over Roswell, surrounding towns like Hagerman, and even out-of-town schools like Capitan signed up to race each other on Saturday. The event is organized by Gateway Warriors cross-country head coach Perry Toles and volunteers.