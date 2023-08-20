The 2K Blast cross-country event held its largest race this Saturday with over 200 participants at the Gateway Christian School’s cross country track.
This two-kilometer run ushers in the start of the cross country season. Elementary and middle school kids from all over Roswell, surrounding towns like Hagerman, and even out-of-town schools like Capitan signed up to race each other on Saturday. The event is organized by Gateway Warriors cross-country head coach Perry Toles and volunteers.
Hagerman cross-country head coach Alex Morales and two middle school teams spoke to how the eighth-graders did on this event.
“Just by the looks of it, they did pretty good,” Morales said while waiting for the results. “They have been working hard. They look strong starting, middle and end for both teams.”
Roswell Coyotes cross country coach Gabriel Vidal was in attendance as a parent.
“We are just out here enjoying the day,” Vidal said. “I have my own kids running and I just want to be supportive of what coach Toles and Gateway are doing. Cross-country is not as popular as other sports so I think events like this lets people know that its around and it’s awesome.”
For the middle school individual boys Debris Asher from Mountain View took first place, followed Xevier Zamora from Hagerman at second and third goes to Jayden Archuleta from Berrendo Middle School.
For the middle school individual girls, Hagerman’s Yalitza Caballero took first place, followed by Milly Finch from Gateway at second place and third place went to another Hagerman native Brylee Rodriguez.
For the teams, Hagerman took first both boys and girls in the middle school divisions and Sidney Gutierrez’s boys and girls team took first in the elementary divisions. After the races, a few high school teams will have a cross-country scrimmage to train for the upcoming season.
Coach Toles said that he is excited that the 2K Blast keeps growing but hopes to improve upon the formula. He also said that the turnout heralds a bright future for the sport of cross-country in the high school level. Toles also thank their sponsors for keeping the event free for the children in town.
“The volunteers and I will have a meeting to see if there’s anything we can do to make the event go a little bit faster and smoother. We still got some homework to do,” Toles said. “The numbers and the quality of runners that I’m seeing at the 2K Blast tells me that cross-country is only getting stronger in Chaves County. The future for all high school cross-country programs looks bright.”