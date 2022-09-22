The 2K Blast event had its largest registration last Saturday, when 141 elementary kids and middle-schoolers raced through a 2,000-meter cross-country course at the Gateway Christian School track.
The 2K Blast date was initially set for Aug. 20, but heavy rains and flood warnings postponed the event to last Saturday. Despite rescheduling and several no-shows, the event had its largest turnout.
“We had 135 runners last year, this year we had 141,” Gateway Christian cross-country head coach Perry Toles said. “We actually had 243 sign up. That doesn’t surprise me since we had to postpone the event due to the rain. Soccer league got going, some baseball, so I was expecting a higher-than-normal amount of no-shows. But still, we ended up with 141 runners and that was the largest event we’ve ever had.”
For the middle school boys' results, Christian Orosco from Mountain View took first place with a time of 7:39; second place went to Landen Lucero from Hagerman Middle School with a time of 7:41; and third place went to Xavier Barraza with an 8:01 lap time.
“I felt excited and proud of him,” Christian’s father Adam Orosco said after his son crossed the finish. “He did amazing. I didn’t expect any less. He is a very competitive boy and always has been.”
For the middle school girls, Yalitza Caballero from Hagerman took first place with a time of 9:41; second place went to Milly Finch from Gateway Christian School, with a time of 9:48; and third went to Allison Christensen-Adajar of Berrendo Middle School with a time of 10:40.
For the elementary boys, Military Heights’ Alex Christensen-Adajar took first place with a run time of 8:54; second place went to Ivan Melendez from Sidney Gutierrez Elementary, with a run time of 9:12; and third place went to Brewin Gentry of Gateway Christian with a run time of 9:38.
For the elementary girls, Gateway’s Jordyn Boswell took first place with a run time of 10:13; second place went to Maleah Mireles from Military Heights with a run time of 10:15; and third went to Sidney Gutierrez Elementary's Chloe Stroud, with a run time of 10:16.
For the team results, Gateway Christian took first place for the Middle School Girls; Hagerman finished first for the Middle School Boys; and Sidney Gutierrez Elementary won both Elementary Boys and Girls.
“I’m happy and I’m proud of them,” Hagerman cross-country head coach Alex Morales said. “We have morning practice at 6 a.m. They show up, they’re dedicated, they work hard and never complain. These are the easy days, the fun days, so I’m just really proud of them.”
The event was free through online signup. The 2K Blast is sponsored by Sycamore Storage Solutions and Cielo Grande Veterinary Center.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
