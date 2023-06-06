The 37th annual Milkman Triathlon was held Saturday morning at Dexter's Lake Van and the results are in.

For the soloist male runners, Elias Salazar from Los Lunas took first with a 1:01:23 posted time; followed by Gage Bonestroo of Texico with 1:02:58; and third went to Clovis' Brent Aucutt with a posted time of 1:03:51. They are also the top three winners for the soloist overall.