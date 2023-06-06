The 37th annual Milkman Triathlon was held Saturday morning at Dexter's Lake Van and the results are in.
For the soloist male runners, Elias Salazar from Los Lunas took first with a 1:01:23 posted time; followed by Gage Bonestroo of Texico with 1:02:58; and third went to Clovis' Brent Aucutt with a posted time of 1:03:51. They are also the top three winners for the soloist overall.
For the soloist female runners, Albuquerque's Erin Pettyjohn took first place with a time of 1:13:08; followed by Ashley Donaldson of Lubbock, Texas, at second place with 1:16:36; and third went to Liz Cheli from Carlsbad with a time of 1:18:10.
For the soloist Clydesdale division, Chris Harris from Albuquerque took first with a time of 1:17:08; Jason McClure took second with a 1:18:08 posted time; and third place went to Martin Schluep from Rio Rancho with a 1:29:02 time.
In the High School Swim and Run race, Clovis' David Reeb took first with a 33:41 time; followed by Isaac Forsyth from Clovis with a 35:51 time; and third place went to Clovis' Molly Kidd with a time of 35:58.
For the Relay Triathlon race, the Roswell team Spears, Taylor, Quintana took first place with a time of 1:08:27, they are followed by a team from Albuquerque called Chamonix Three with a time of 1:13:57. Finally, the Roswell team Toles, Hudson, Walker took third place with a time of 1:15:43.