Milkman Triathlon

Milkman Triathlon organizers say that 89 athletes ages 14 to 85 signed up for the event held June 4, 2022, in Dexter. Above: A group starts the .5K swim at Lake Van.

 Daily Record File Photo

The 37th Annual Milkman Triathlon at Dexter’s Lake Van is set to take place on Saturday, June 3, where athletes of all age groups participate in running, bike, swimming or all three.

The course starts with a .5K swim at Lake Van, then a 20K bike halfway to Bottomless Lakes and back to Dexter, and then ends the triathlon with a 5K run around Lake Van, through the Southwestern Native Aquatic Resources Recovery Center, formerly the Dexter National Fish Hatchery and Technology Center.

