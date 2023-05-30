The 37th Annual Milkman Triathlon at Dexter’s Lake Van is set to take place on Saturday, June 3, where athletes of all age groups participate in running, bike, swimming or all three.
The course starts with a .5K swim at Lake Van, then a 20K bike halfway to Bottomless Lakes and back to Dexter, and then ends the triathlon with a 5K run around Lake Van, through the Southwestern Native Aquatic Resources Recovery Center, formerly the Dexter National Fish Hatchery and Technology Center.
The Milkman provides the athletes and volunteers with a newly designed shirt and the opportunity to compete with local runners and fitness enthusiasts. The triathlon also keeps track of course records to let returning athletes set new personal records and let new athletes set their own.
“We are celebrating the dairy industry and its impact here in the valley,” Milkman Triathlon race director Larry Marshall said. “We’ll have plenty of milk to drink and ice cream to eat, as well as other ways to restore those calories the athletes burned. Really, it is for fun and fitness. The fun of accepting the challenge. One of our volunteers said the other day ‘When was the last time you did something for the first time?’ So, we encourage beginners to come and try. The lake is shallow so you can stand up most of the way in case of safety. For a weekend athlete, it’s a good challenge just to finish the course. Our goal is to see a lot of smiles at the finish line.”
The Milkman can be run individually or in a relay team and welcomes a broad age group. The triathlon has over 100 athletes, and the deadline to sign up for the Milkman is May 31. For more information, see milkmantriathlon.com.