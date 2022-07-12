The 39th annual Bottomless Triathlon was held Saturday at Bottomless Lakes State Park, featuring athletes from all over New Mexico and beyond.
The triathlon consists of a 400-meter swim, 14-kilometer bike route, and a four-kilometer run. The 93 athletes started with the 400-meter swim.
New Mexico Military Institute swim coach Jan Olesinski teamed up with Mary Kathryn Olvera and Tessa Walker to form the team “Polish Power” and win the relay division by over six minutes.
Gage Bonestroo, a 37-year-old athlete from Portales, was the overall winner in the male division with a time of 42:07. Liz Cheli, a 26-year-old athlete from Missouri residing in Carlsbad, won the female division with a time of 51:27. Athletes who finished in the top three of their age group received individual awards for their accomplishments.
Next year will be the 40th anniversary of the triathlon and race director Perry Toles said organizers were happy with the way Saturday's event went and are looking forward to the next one.
