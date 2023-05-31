Lea Lake at Bottomless Lakes State Park

Lea Lake at Bottomless Lakes State Park, quiet on Sunday, will be filled with swimmers July 8 for the Bottomless Triathlon. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

The Bottomless Triathlon’s 40th annual run is set to go on July 8, with hundreds of participants already signed up for New Mexico’s oldest multisport event.

Established in 1984, the Bottomless Triathlon consists of a quarter-mile swim, a “hilly” eight-mile bike course, and a “fast and flat” 4K run or 2.5 miles. Participants can register as individuals and as a relay team. For the first time, high school athletes can join as a three-athlete relay team for a discount. In addition to high school, kids under 18 are able to run as individuals for free, but registration for this slot is filled.