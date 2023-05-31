The Bottomless Triathlon’s 40th annual run is set to go on July 8, with hundreds of participants already signed up for New Mexico’s oldest multisport event.
Established in 1984, the Bottomless Triathlon consists of a quarter-mile swim, a “hilly” eight-mile bike course, and a “fast and flat” 4K run or 2.5 miles. Participants can register as individuals and as a relay team. For the first time, high school athletes can join as a three-athlete relay team for a discount. In addition to high school, kids under 18 are able to run as individuals for free, but registration for this slot is filled.
The race starts on Saturday, July 8, at 8 a.m., but athletes must check in at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Friday, July 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The triathlon is the annual fundraising event for Harvest Ministries of Roswell, a non-profit for people with food insecurity. They also provide Biblical, financial, job, marriage and general counseling referrals. The Harvest Ministries volunteers come in force to support the Bottomless Triathlon.
This year’s event is expecting a record number of athletes in this year’s event, according to Bottomless Lakes Race Director Perry Toles said. As of Saturday, there are fewer than 36 slots for the adult individual, 24 for relay teams and 12 spots for the high school relay. For more information, see the Bottomless Triathlon Facebook page or find it at TriSignUp.com.