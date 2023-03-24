The 75th New Mexico Golden Gloves State Boxing Championship starts its tournament today at Roswell High School starting at 7 p.m.
The state tournament spans the entire weekend with Saturday starting at 4 p.m. and the tournament championship on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
“Come out and support,” Bully Boxing coach Pascual Esparza said before the fight. “Come to the tournament and support your local boxing clubs. Not just us, but we have other boxing clubs here that need support from the community.”
The state championships will fight in the Colorado/New Mexico regional championships and winners of regionals will compete at the Golden Gloves of America's 2023 Tournament of Champions national tournament at the Harrah's Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania, from May 8-13.