The Alien City Dragway had its day of races on Saturday night with people from all over the region participating.
Roswell local John Kennard came out on top against Bobby Coppedge in the Super-pro class. R.M. Lloyd from Lubbock, Texas won over John Scott in the Pro class. In the Sportsman class, Cyle Rohwer from Eunice defeated local racer Lyndan Devin.
Devin is a hobbyist and came in with his 1970 Ford Fairlane, making approximately 500 horsepower.
“I like the camaraderie, the people, the fun,” Devin said when asked what he looks forward to when coming to the track. “It’s just a fun place to go out to.”
The Jaramillo family came in from Las Cruces. Andrew Jaramillo and his son Anthony came to race with their 1969 Dodge Dart. The family likes having barbeques and wrenching on the car when there’s a problem.
The Jaramillos frequent the track and make it a family activity on the weekend when they can.
“We were here about two or three months ago when they had a big-money race,” Andrew Jaramillo said. “We were lucky enough to get in the finals but couldn’t close.”
Dexter's Ira Flores beat Mike Corn in the Bike class. In the Street class, Adam Pacheco from Portales beat Raul Chaparro and Roswell youngster Collin Myers won against Mason Tuck in the Junior class.
The next round of races for the Alien City Dragway will be on Aug. 12 and it will be a no prep races.