The Alien City Dragway had its day of races on Saturday night with people from all over the region participating. 

Roswell local John Kennard came out on top against Bobby Coppedge in the Super-pro class. R.M. Lloyd from Lubbock, Texas won over John Scott in the Pro class. In the Sportsman class, Cyle Rohwer from Eunice defeated local racer Lyndan Devin. 