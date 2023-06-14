The Alien City Dragway is cancelling it's Saturday race this weekend due to conflicts with another New Mexico track's schedule, according to Alien City Dragway Race Director Rob Coon.
Previously, the Dragway had some technical difficulties on June 3 regarding their racing tree. The organizers of the race tried to continue by using flashlights as a substitute, but a dragster flipped onto the right dragstrip, which caused an oil spill.
The driver of the dragster, Craig Stringer, 31, was safe and can be seen walking off the incident, but the oil on the dragstrip caused more delays so the organizer decided to cancel the race.
Alien City Dragway Race Director Rob Coon said they offered refunds for both racers and spectators but some people chose to donate their entry fees to help defray the cost of the race being canceled.
“That helped us out immensely,” Coon said.
Lyndan Devin, a 60-year-old supervisor at HME Specials and racing enthusiast, said that these things happen every once in a while and that the community understands the cost of running the track.
Alien City Dragway set their next race day for July 15. The gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m.