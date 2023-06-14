The Alien City Dragway is cancelling it's Saturday race this weekend due to conflicts with another New Mexico track's schedule, according to Alien City Dragway Race Director Rob Coon.

Previously, the Dragway had some technical difficulties on June 3 regarding their racing tree. The organizers of the race tried to continue by using flashlights as a substitute, but a dragster flipped onto the right dragstrip, which caused an oil spill.