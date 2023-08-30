The Alien City Dragway released the winners for last Saturday's race with five winners in five classes.
In the Super Pro class, Jon McDaniel took first place with Billy McDaniel as a runner-up. Wes Snodgrass took first place in the Pro class with Monty Mince right behind him as a runner-up.
The Sportsman class had Tom Evans as its winner with Lyndan Devin at second place. Marvin Smith won first place in the Street class and Adam Pacheco took second place. Carter Crawford took first place in the Juniors class with Maci Crawford at second place.
For Saturday's point summary, the Super Pros have John Kennard at 30 points, Jeremiah Niec at 35 and Billy McDaniel at 50. In the Pros, Rick Hammond has 40, Monty Mince at 35, Wes Snodgrass at 70, Roy Stephenson at 40, Jason Romero at 26, Jay Irvin and Jack Niec at 20 each.
Lyndan Devin has 40 points in the Sportsman class and Juniors had Carter Crawford at 40.