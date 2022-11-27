The Alien Motor Speedway had its final round of championship racing during its third annual Alien Motor Speedway Gobbler Nov. 19 and released its track champion results.

For the Gobbler results, the winner of Deanna’s Cubby Junior Cyclones was Roswell’s Savannah Price. In the USRA Stock Cars, R.C. Combs from Albuquerque won. In the AMS Bombers class, the champion was Randy Doerhoefer from Roswell. For the tuners class, Dennis Cosen from Mentmore, New Mexico took the title. In the Hobby vs Streets challenge race, Brock Dockins from Amarillo, Texas, took first place. Finally, Aydan Saunders from El Paso, Texas, won the INEX Legends class.