The Alien Motor Speedway had its final round of championship racing during its third annual Alien Motor Speedway Gobbler Nov. 19 and released its track champion results.
For the Gobbler results, the winner of Deanna’s Cubby Junior Cyclones was Roswell’s Savannah Price. In the USRA Stock Cars, R.C. Combs from Albuquerque won. In the AMS Bombers class, the champion was Randy Doerhoefer from Roswell. For the tuners class, Dennis Cosen from Mentmore, New Mexico took the title. In the Hobby vs Streets challenge race, Brock Dockins from Amarillo, Texas, took first place. Finally, Aydan Saunders from El Paso, Texas, won the INEX Legends class.
Alien Motor Speedway also released their overall champions in each class for the 2022 AMS season.
For the Deanna’s Cubby Junior Cyclones, the winner is Roswell’s Jayden Collins. In the AMS Bombers class, Dexter resident Baby Briscoe takes the championship. Nick Herrera from the Ruidoso Downs is the champion for the INEX Legends class. Artesia’s Joel King is the overall champion for the United States Racing Association Modifieds class for this season. Jason Josselyn from Alamogordo takes the overall championship for the USRA Stock Cars class, and finally, Roswell’s own Matthew Machen takes the USRA Hobby Stocks overall championship for the season.
To honor the 2022 AMS Champions, the Alien Motor Speedway is hosting its Night of Champions Awards Banquet on Dec. 10. Time is still to be determined by organizers.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304 or sports@rdrnews.com.