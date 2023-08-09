The Alien Motor Speedway and had five classes race this past Saturday.
Hailing from Hobbs, Colin Deming took first place in the United States Racing Association Stock Cars class. Deming was followed by Carlsbad’s Shawn McCarty at second place and third place went to Roswell’s own Nathan Machen. Fourth place goes to James Freeland from Dexter.
Roswell racers dominated the USRA Hobby Stock class. First place went to Robert Glass II, followed by Chris Spear at second place, third place went to Savannah Price and Michael Pena took fourth in the class.
In the Bombers class, Roswell’s Peyton Pena took the lead, followed by Baby Brisco from Dexter at second place, and third place went to Carlsbad’s April Lane. Fourth place went to Kristal Croom from Roswell.
At the Junior Cyclones class, Lane Davis from Eunice took first place, followed by Roswell youngster Jayden Collins at second, and third place went to another Roswell racer, Madison Dosher. Fourth and fifth place were occupied by Garret and Patrick Wilson from Dexter.
For the All Mods class, Leonidas Tanner from Carlsbad won the 1-on-1 race against Hobbs’ Lee Yeley.
This week, the Alien Motors Speedway will have six classes racing on Saturday night: USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Stock Cars, Street Stocks, Bombers, and Junior Cyclones