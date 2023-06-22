The Alien Motor Speedway had its Father's Day Special racing on June 17 and the results are in.
For the Medieval United States Racings Association Stock Cars class, Colin Deming from Hobbs took first place, followed by Herman Garcia from Espanola and third went to James Collins from Roswell.
Roswell racers dominated the USRA Hobby Stocks class. Craig Walker took first place, followed by Chris Spear at second place and third went to Robert Glass II.
In the Bombers class, Peyton Pena from Roswell took first place, followed by Billy Betancourt from Carlsbad in second place and third went to Dale Vickrey, also from Carlsbad.
Lane Davis from Eunice took first place for the Junior Cyclones class, followed by local youngsters Jayden Collins in second and Madison Dosher in third place.
Finally, the All Mods class had Isaiah Montoya from Roswell taking first place and Dave Swafford from Gardendale, Texas, taking second place.
The Alien Motor Speedway is having another round of championship racing this Saturday. The classes participating in the races are USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, Bombers and Junior Cyclone. The Speedway is also doing a bike giveaway during the race intermission.