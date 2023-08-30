The Alien Motor Speedway had six classes for Saturday's championship racing and the results are in.
For the United States Racing Association Stock Cars class, Hobbs' Wesley Mayer took first place, followed by Carlsbad Shawn McCarty at second place and third place went to James Freeland from Dexter.
Roswell racers dominate the USRA Hobby Stocks class once again with Adam Wright at first place, followed by Michael Pena at second and third place went to Chris Spear.
Legends Cars class had Ed Garrett at first place, followed by Roswell's Brandon Williams in second place and third went to Carlsbad's Kyran Davis. The Alien Motor Speedway's Bombers class had Dexter's Baby Brisco in first place, followed by Roswell's Peyton Pena finishing second and third went to Dale Vickrey from Carlsbad.
In the Alien Motor Speedway's Junior Cyclones, Roswell youngster Madison Dosher took first place, followed by Dexter's Garret and Patrick Wilson in second and third. For the All Mods class, Isaiah Montoya took first class and Dexter's Terry Dosher received a did not start.
This coming Saturday, the Alien Motor Speedway will hold the fourth-annual Butch Reid Jr. Memorial races with open practice being held this Friday. The classes in this race will be USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks, WTR Street Stocks and Alien Motor Speedway's Bombers.