The Alien Motor Speedway had their fan appreciation races with five class participating in the competition last Saturday.
Roswell racers dominated the United States Racing Association Hobby Stocks class with Adam Wright in first place, Robert Glass II in second and Savannah Price in the third spot. Fourth went to Chris Spear, fifth to Michael Pena and in sixth place was Craig Walker.
In the USRA Stock Cars class, Carlsbad's Shawn McCarty took first place, followed by Roswell resident James Collins in second place and third place goes to another Carlsbad racer Gabe Guerra. Fourth place went to Roswell's Craig Walker and in fifth place was Roswell's David Males.
Onto the Alien Motor Speedway's Bomber's class, Dexter's Baby Brisco took first place, followed by Peyton Pena from Roswell in second and third went to Roswell's Kristal Croom.
For the Junior Cyclones, Roswell youngster Jayden Collins took first place followed by another Roswell youngster Madison Dosher finishing in second place. In the All Mods class, Roswell's Isaiah Montoya took first place and followed by Carlsbad's Leonidas Tanner in second.
This Saturday, the Alien Motor Speedway will have another round of championship racing with the following classes participating: USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Stock Cars, INEX Legends Cars, WTR Street Stocks, Alien Motor Speedway's Bombers and Junior Cyclones.