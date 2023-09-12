The Alien Motor Speedway held its First Responder's Night last Saturday with a large Legends class.
The United States Racing Association Hobby Stocks had more Roswell racers dominating the class. Michael Pena led the pack, with Craig Walker in second and David Males took third.
In the Legends feature races, racers from all over New Mexico and Texas competed in this class. In first place, El Paso, Texas, native Aydan Saunders took first place. Cale Riggs from Hatch and Sean Salazar from Albuquerque took second and third respectively. Las Cruces resident Jacob Masterson took fourth place, Daniel Deal from El Paso took fifth and Dusty Riggs from Hatch took sixth place in this packed Legends class.
Roswell racers also took over the Bombers class races. Peyton Pena from Roswell took first place, followed by another Roswell racer Randy Doerhoefer in second, and third place went to Ronald Croom. Fourth went to former Junior Cyclones racer Jayden Collins, fifth went to April Lane from Carlsbad and sixth went to Roswell's Kristal Croom.
Two Dexter youngsters Garret and Patrick Wilson duked it out at the Junior Cyclones with Garret winning the battle. In the All Mods class, El Paso's Jose de la Fuente won as he was the only driver in his class.
This weekend will be another set of championship racing for Alien Motor Speedway with USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks, AMS Bombers, and AMS Junior Cyclones this Saturday.