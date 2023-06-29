The Alien Motor Speedway's had the Kids Bike Night giveaway event this past weekend and the results for Saturday's racing are in.
In the United States Racing Association Stock Cars class, Shawn McCarty from Carlsbad took first place, second place goes to Dexter's James Freeland and third place goes to Roswell's David Males.
Roswell racers dominated the USRA Hobby Stocks class. Robert Glass II was first, followed by Savannah Price in second and third goes to Michael Pena.
In the Legends cars class, Jerod Candelaria from Roswell took first place, followed by another Roswellian, Brandon Williams, in second and third goes to Artesia's Ed Garrett. Roswell's Raymond Arches Jr. and Raymond Arches Sr. took fourth and fifth respectively.
In the Bombers class, Dexter's Braxtin “Baby” Brisco took first place, followed by Peyton Pena from Roswell at second and third goes to Carlsbad's Dale Vickrey. Dexter's Brian Freeland and Ty Lane from Carlsbad took fourth and fifth respectively.
Eunice's Lane Davis took home first place in the Junior Cyclones class. Davis is followed by Roswell's Evelyn Thompson in second and third goes to Roswell's Madison Dosher.
In the All Mods class, Dave Swafford from Gardendale, Texas, took first over Carlsbad's Leonidas Tanner in the features race.
The Alien Motor Speedway is taking a break from racing this weekend and will return on July 8 for the Firecracker Shootout 2023 event. The classes racing are USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks, Bombers and Junior Cyclones.