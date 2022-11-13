The Alien Motor Speedway released results in their second-to-last night of championship racing for the season on Nov. 5.
In the Alien Motor Speedway Bombers class, three Dexter locals made it to the feature race podium. First place went to Jana Cooper, followed by Baby Brisco in second and James Freeland finished third.
In the Deanna's Cubby Junior Cyclones class, Roswell's Jayden Collins won first place, followed by Jordyn Vasquez from Lubbock, Texas, and third place went to Ryan McCleskey.
In the Limited Modifieds class, Fito Gallardo from Las Cruces took first place, followed by John Neal Reid from Loving in second place and third place went to Lubbock native Trey Melton.
In the Hobby Stocks or West Texas Raceway Street Stocks, Brandon Jones from Lubbock won first, followed by Altus, Oklahoma, resident Jose Salcido in second place and third place goes to Norman Daugherty from Lubbock.
The Speedway will have its final championship racing event of the season on Nov. 19 with the third annual Gobbler.
