The Alien Motor Speedway had another round of championship racing last Saturday.
Alamogordo’s Jason Josselyn won in the United States Racing Association Stock Cars feature race. In second place is Hobbs’ Colin Deming and third place went to Herman Garcia from Espanola.
Roswell racers dominated the USRA Hobby Stocks. Adam Wright took first place, followed by Craig Walker in second and Robert Glass II took third place.
Roswell’s Brandon Williams took first place in the Legends Cars class, then Raymond Arches Jr. in second and third went to Ed Garrett from Artesia.
In the Bombers class, Peyton Pena from Roswell takes first place, Dale Vickrey from Carlsbad took second place and third went to April Lance from Carlsbad.
For the Junior Cyclones, Jayden Collins from Roswell took first place and second goes to Madison Dosher, also from Roswell.
In the All Mods class, Isaiah Montoya from Roswell took first place and second went to Leonidas Tanner from Carlsbad.
The Alien Motor Speedway will have its Father’s Day Special races on Saturday night. Classes racing that night are USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks, Bombers and Junior Cyclones.