The third annual Alien Motor Speedway Spooker race results were released on Saturday.
In the United States Racing Association Stock Cars feature race, Josh Cain from Rio Rancho took first place, followed by R.C. Combs from Albuquerque, and third place goes to Dustin White from Lamesa, Texas.
For the Alien Motor Speedway Bombers class, Dexter's Jana Cooper takes first place, followed by Randy Doerhoefer of Roswell in second, and third place goes to Dexter's Baby Brisco.
In Deanna’s Cubby Junior Cyclones, Roswell's Jayden Collins takes first, followed by Savannah Price at second, also from Roswell. Finally, another local, Evelyn Thompson, takes third.
West Texas Raceway Street Stocks and Factory Stocks classes were also featured in the event. Lubbock’s own Charley Hicks takes first place, followed by Brandon Williams, and third goes to Tyler Speed from Wolfforth, Texas.
In the Factory Stocks class, D.W. Cosens and Dennis Cosens, both from Mentmore, New Mexico, took first and second respectively. Third place went to Ron Maclellan from Aztec, New Mexico.
The Alien Motor Speedway will continue their championship racing this Saturday.
