The Alien Motor Speedway had another round of championship racing on Saturday and the results are in.
In the United States Racing Association Stock Cars, Colin Deming from Hobbs took first place, followed by Jason Josselyn from Alamogordo at second and Roswell's James Collins at third place.
The USRA Hobby Stocks is dominated by Roswell natives. Adam Wright took first, followed by Craig Walker at second and Robert Glass II at third place.
Timmy Johnson hailing from Hydro, Oklahoma took first in the USRA Limited Mods class, followed by Ryan Reeves from Lubbock, Texas and Dustin Robinson from Post, Texas takes third.
Two Carlsbad natives Ty and April Lane took first and second in the Bombers class and third place goes to Dexter's own Baby Brisco.
Onto the Junior Cyclones and Jayden Collins from Roswell took first place, followed by Madison Dosher who is also from Roswell at second and third goes to Lubbock's Tyler Cook.
The Texans took to the podium in the Street Stocks class. Braden White from Amarillo took first place, followed by Randy Madry from Midland at second and third goes to Cody Sauer from Lubbock.
For the All Mods class, Michael Maraschick from Midland Texas took first place, followed by Austin Caruthers from Williston, North Dakota at second, and third place goes to Canyon, Texas' Derek Scott.
The Alien Motor Speedway will have another race on Saturday. The classes that will race are USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Stock Cars, INEX Legends cars, WTR Street Stocks, Bombers and Junior Cyclones.