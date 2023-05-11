The Alien Motor Speedway has released the results for Saturday's races.
In the United States Racing Association Modifieds class, John Reid Jr. from Loving won first place followed by Jeremy Wooley from Hobbs in second. In the USRA Stock Cars, Colin Deming from Hobbs took first, followed by Rio Rancho's Josh Cain in second and third place goes to Jason Josselyn of Alamogordo.
For the USRA Hobby Stocks, Rob Moseley from Los Lunas got first place, followed by Roswell's Craig Walker in second place and third place goes to Roswell's Robert Glass II.
In the Legends car class, Roswell's Jerod Candelaria placed first, followed by Ed Garrett from Artesia in second and third goes to Roswell's Brandon Williams.
For the Bombers class, Dexter's Baby Brisco placed first, followed by fellow Dexter resident James Freeland at second and third place goes to Ty Lane from Carlsbad.
In the Junior Cyclones, Jayden Collins from Roswell takes first place, second place goes to Eunice's Lane Davis and third goes to Roswell's Madison Dosher.
The next race will be AMS's Mother's Day Special race. The classes racing are USRA B-mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Stock Cars, INEX Legends Cars, West Texas Raceway Street Stocks, Bombers and Junior Cyclones.