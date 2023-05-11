The Alien Motor Speedway has released the results for Saturday's races.

In the United States Racing Association Modifieds class, John Reid Jr. from Loving won first place followed by Jeremy Wooley from Hobbs in second. In the USRA Stock Cars, Colin Deming from Hobbs took first, followed by Rio Rancho's Josh Cain in second and third place goes to Jason Josselyn of Alamogordo.