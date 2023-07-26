The Alien Motor Speedway had another round of racing in five classes on Saturday night.
For the United States Racing Association Stock Cars class, Jason Josselyn from Alamogordo took first place, followed by Carlsbad resident Shawn McCarty at second, and third place went to Roswell's own James Collins.
In the USRA Hobby Stocks, Cory Stone from Lovington took first place, followed by Roswell's Adam Wright at second, and Craig Walker, who's also from Roswell, at third.
Baby Brisco from Dexter took first place in the Bombers feature race. Brisco is followed by Ina Sanchez from Carlsbad, and third place went to Forrest Duke from Albuquerque.
At the Junior Cyclones division, Patrick Wilson from Dexter took first place, followed by Roswell young racer Jayden Collins at second place, and third went to Garret Wilson from Dexter.
In the All Mods class, Lee Yeley from Hobbs took first and second went to Isaiah Montoya from Roswell.
This coming Saturday, the Alien Motor Speedway will have another round of races with six classes: USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, Bombers and Junior Cyclones.