The Alien Motor Speedway had five divisions raced last Saturday and a few Roswell folks took the podium.

For the United States Racing Association Stock Cars, Michael Mitchell from Hobbs took first place, followed by another Hobbs resident Colin Deming in second place and third west to Carlsbad’s Shawn McCarty. Gabe Guerra from Carlsbad took fourth, followed by Josh Whitehead from Whitehead, Texas at fifth and sixth place went to James Freeland from Dexter.