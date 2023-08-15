The Alien Motor Speedway had five divisions raced last Saturday and a few Roswell folks took the podium.
For the United States Racing Association Stock Cars, Michael Mitchell from Hobbs took first place, followed by another Hobbs resident Colin Deming in second place and third west to Carlsbad’s Shawn McCarty. Gabe Guerra from Carlsbad took fourth, followed by Josh Whitehead from Whitehead, Texas at fifth and sixth place went to James Freeland from Dexter.
Roswell racers dominated the USRA Hobby Stocks. Roswell’s Craig Walker took first place, second went to another Roswell resident in Savannah Price and third went to Michael Pena from Roswell. Fourth place went to Robert Glass II from Roswell.
In the Bomber’s class, Roswell’s Peyton Pena took first place, followed by Dexter’s Baby Brisco in second place, and third went to Roswell’s Randy Doerhoefer. Fourth place went to Ty Lane from Carlsbad, fifth place went to Carlsbad’s April Lane and sixth place went to Kristal Croom from Roswell.
The Junior Cyclones got two racers and Roswell youngster Jayden Collins took first place and second place went to another Roswell youngster Madison Dosher. Roswell’s Isaiah Montoya took first in the All Mods class and Terry Dosher from Dexter took second place.
This coming Saturday will be Fan Appreciation Night at the Alien Motor Speedway and driver meet-and-greet will be held during intermission on the front stretch. The Saturday racing classes are USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks, Bomber and Junior Cyclones.