Roswell’s Alien Motor Speedway started its championship racing on April 15, and the results are in.
In the United States Racing Association Modifieds class, Chayse Davis from Eunice placed first, Daniel Brown from Carlsbad in second and Cory Davis from Seminole, Texas, in third place.
In the USRA Stock Cars, Colin Deming from Hobbs takes first place, followed by Rob Moseley from Los Lunas in second and third goes to Jason Josselyn from Alamogordo.
In the USRA Hobby stocks, three Roswell natives took first through third. Robert Glass II took first place, Michael Pena in second and Adam Wright in third.
In the Bombers class, Roswell’s Randy Doerhoefer placed first, followed by another Roswell native Savannah Price in second place and third place goes to Dexter’s Baby Brisco.
In the Junior Cyclones, Roswell’s Jayden Collins placed first, followed by another Roswell native Madison Dosher in second place and third place goes to Garret Wilson from Dexter.
The next championship racing event for the Alien Motor Speedway will continue this Saturday evening.