The New Mexico Baseball Coaches Association released the All-District selections for the 4A class and named junior catcher Cinco Holloway as the District 4-4A Player of the Year.
Holloway had increased every aspect of his game since playing varsity. Holloway had increases in his batting average (.411), on-base percentage (.522), and caught-stealing percentage (.400) this year compared to last year. Holloway was also selected first-team All-District as a catcher.
In addition to Holloway, Goddard had seven All-District selections for the 2022-2023 year.
Senior Colby Eldridge and junior Tyler Conrad made first-team as pitchers. Eldridge also made first-team as an outfielder. Junior Michael Mathison made it as a pitcher on the second team. Senior pitcher Lucas Wright was also selected as an honorable mention.
Mathison also made it in the first-team infielder as a first baseman along with juniors Ryan Alsup and Ross Stokes as second base and shortstop. Senior Bryce Carrillo made the second team as a third baseman and junior Matthew Campos made the second team as a designated hitter.
The Goddard Rockets ended their season with a record of 18-11 and 6-3 in the 4-4A district. The Rockets took down Miyamura High School in the first round of the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships but lost to state runner-up Valley High School in the second round with a final score of 10-9.