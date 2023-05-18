The New Mexico Baseball Coaches Association released the All-District selections for the 4A class and named junior catcher Cinco Holloway as the District 4-4A Player of the Year.

Holloway had increased every aspect of his game since playing varsity. Holloway had increases in his batting average (.411), on-base percentage (.522), and caught-stealing percentage (.400) this year compared to last year. Holloway was also selected first-team All-District as a catcher.