The New Mexico High School Coaches Association had its All-Star football game Dec. 3 at Artesia’s Bulldog Bowl where the best players from the state come together and play one more game to say goodbye to the 2022-2023 season.
The games started with the Class 1A-3A game, where the Small School Red Team defeated the Green team with a final score of 29-6. In this game, Dexter’s Tanner Brisco, two Hagerman players, David Chacon and Adam Madrid, and New Mexico Military Institute's Juan Badillo all played for the Small School Green Team.
After the small school game, the Class 4A-6A game was a thriller. The Large School Green Team led the first half of the game, but Large School Red began to gain momentum early in the third quarter and took the game in overtime with La Cueva teammates Aiden Armenta and Ian Sanchez connecting for a touchdown.
“This is just a blessing,” Large School Red Team head coach Brandon Back said after the game. “It was exciting to be a part of. It is a great environment for the kids and the coaches. It was a fun and crazy game, and we were blessed to be a part of it.”
Six student-athletes from Roswell participated in the all-star ball game. Goddard’s Colton Franzoy, Albert Montoya, Hector Salvarrey, and Roswell High’s Adrian Anaya were on the Large School Red Team, while Roswell’s Jesus Campos and Robert Truex were on the Red Team.
“It was an honor and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Franzoy said. “I had a really good time, and it was nice to have my teammates on the same team. I thank the parents, teammates, and coaches who supported us throughout the season.”
