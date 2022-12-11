The New Mexico High School Coaches Association had its All-Star football game Dec. 3 at Artesia’s Bulldog Bowl where the best players from the state come together and play one more game to say goodbye to the 2022-2023 season.

The games started with the Class 1A-3A game, where the Small School Red Team defeated the Green team with a final score of 29-6. In this game, Dexter’s Tanner Brisco, two Hagerman players, David Chacon and Adam Madrid, and New Mexico Military Institute's Juan Badillo all played for the Small School Green Team.