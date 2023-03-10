The Roswell Independent School District held the Roswell Invitational tennis tournament at the New Mexico Military Institute and Goddard High School tennis courts and the results are in.
The two-day tournament started on March 3 and involved eight schools from all over New Mexico. The first day had the athletes playing their singles and doubles matches were held the next day.
Farmington High School topped the charts for boys' and girls’ teams with a final tournament score of 90 points for the girls and 69 for the boys.
NMMI took second place for the boys bracket with 64 points and Piedra Vista took second for the girls side with 46 points. NMMI sophomore Mason Barrett Hicks played his first match against Roswell High’s number four and won both sets 6-1 and 6-0. Hicks was NMMI’s number two player but was bumped down to the fourth spot because he plays multiple sports.
“For the doubles, I’m going in with a lot of confidence,” Hicks said. “Me and my doubles partner, we play golf and tennis so we know each other well.”
For the local teams, Goddard High School placed sixth in the girls' bracket with 17 points and tied with Artesia for fifth with 11 points. Goddard senior Alex Lara said he came to his singles match with fatigued shoulders.
“I can get to the ball just fine but my arms were tired,” Lara said. “I’m just going to try to close the distance on the ball and keep it short.”
Goddard sophomore Avery Williams played against Clovis’ number one player in her second match and won both sets with a score of 6-0 on both.
“I’m in a good playing mindset,” Williams said. “I’m excited about the next match so I used that as motivation. I used that to regain my strokes because my first match was rough. I just got to keep going, move my feet and keep my racket low. All of the small things.”
Roswell High School placed seventh in both brackets scoring five points for the girls and six for the boys. Roswell senior Alex Vargas said his first singles match did not go as well as he had planned.
“First set was 2-6 and the second set was 0-6 so it wasn’t the best,” Vargas said. “I need to get my first serves and be more consistent for my next game. That would help a lot.”
Roswell and Goddard are hosting the Coyote Classic tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday at 8 a.m. at the NMMI and Goddard High School tennis courts.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran
