District play is here and Goddard High School will play the Mayfield Trojans in tonight’s game for their first district game of the season at the Wool Bowl.
Mayfield is one game behind the Rockets in the regular season but has won their last two games — against Belen, and a one-point victory over Deming. This is the first time the redistricted Trojans will play in their new district.
Last year, Goddard got the better of the matchup against the Trojans, with a final score of 20-13.
Over at Artesia, Roswell High School will play the Bulldogs for their first district game. The Coyotes are currently on a roll, winning four games in a row leading to this matchup. Artesia has won four of their last five games with at least a 30-point lead in each win.
The Coyotes are sure to give the Bulldogs a challenge.
The Dexter Demons will be coming to the New Mexico Military Institute to face the Colts for their second district game. The Demons won their first district game against Hope Christian in overtime with a final score of 14-13.
As for the Colts, they dropped two of their district games, one against Hope Christian and a 50-0 loss against Ruidoso High School.
Hagerman High School will be on a bye week and will play the Jal Panthers on Friday, Oct. 21.
Gateway Christian will be on the road against Roy-Mosquero in a non-district game. The Warriors are 6-0 in the regular season.
In junior college football, the NMMI Broncos will be traveling to Cisco College to play the Wranglers. The Broncos lost against Tyler Junior College last week with a final score of 20-12 and are looking to get into shape before going back home to face Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
