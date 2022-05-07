The Goddard High School varsity baseball team was eliminated at the hands of the Artesia Bulldogs, losing 8-6 on Friday and 10-3 on Saturday at the Brainard Baseball Field during the first round of the New Mexico Activities Association Baseball Championships.
In the first game of the series, Artesia jumped to a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third but a balk from Artesia’s senior pitcher pushed two runs in, to cut the lead to one.
Artesia added four more runs, including a home run from sophomore Garret Fisher in the fourth. On top of their great opening, the Bulldogs played great defense against Goddard, turning two double plays in the game.
Despite the first four innings, Goddard stayed in the game and climbed their way to within two runs behind the Bulldogs, but ran out of innings to accommodate the comeback.
“We just need to string more at-bats together,” Goddard head coach Gilbert Alvarado said. “We left people on base every single inning. That last inning is when we really started to hit back-to-back good ABs. We had one inning get away from us where they scored four, and hats off to Artesia, they hit the ball really hard no matter what the pitch is. For us, we just got to hit spots a little bit better, get better ABs rolling.”
The Rockets had 23 players left on base in the first game they played.
Goddard played again against Artesia High School, to keep their state championship hopes alive, on Saturday, but fell into the same hole at the beginning of the second game. The Bulldogs were up 6-0 in the fourth and tacked on four more throughout the game.
The Rockets were able to steal two runs against the Bulldogs to make things more interesting but the deficit was too much for Goddard to climb out from.
“We have to get better. We got 14 sophomores and some of them were out there on the field,” Alvarado said. “On the team, we got to get stronger, get faster, and have better ABs. We are going to have to go back to square one. We got to get back to practice and treat it like we have 250 days until our next game. We have to make the most of it and try and get them to play this summertime, get them comfortable with each other, get them back to fundamentals, and keep making them better at baseball.
“It’s the next man up. It happens every year. Seniors say goodbye and you hope they left the program better than what you found it. The seniors worked really hard this year and they’re a really good group in terms of leadership and character. They will be missed.”
