The Assurance Home Golf Tournament on Oct. 22 went off without a hitch at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course.
The Adult and Youth Supporting Youth golf tournament benefited the Assurance Home, an organization helping homeless or “at-risk” children between 12-18 years old. It provides emergency shelters, education support, behavioral health treatment and more.
The Assurance Home has been providing care and guidance for adolescents for over 43 years.
This is the fifth annual tournament for the Assurance Home and community relations coordinator Gale Landrum said that this year was the best one they had.
“I say this every year but I really feel like it was the best one,” Landrum said. “It was a great tournament. We had a lot of support from the community as far as sponsors and participants.”
One of the biggest draws of the tournament was a new 2022 GMC Terrain truck that was put on the line by Richland Auto Group for anyone who made a hole-in-one in a designated hole in the tournament. Unfortunately for the participants, no one got the hole-in-one to claim the brand-new truck.
As for the winners of the tournament, the group consisting of Sam Garza, Derrick Fletcher, Scott Schrader and Tommy Apodaca won first place in the tournament.
The trophies are dedicated to Terry Chandler, who passed away a few years ago.
“She had a great passion for the Assurance Home,” Landrum said. “We are dedicating the first-place trophy in her honor.”
