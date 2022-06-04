The 36th Annual Milkman Triathlon brought 89 athletes and many fans and spectators to Dexter Saturday morning.
The people competing in the swimming, biking and running event came from many states — including Rhode Island, North Dakota and California — and ranged in age from 14 to 85, said Larry Marshall of Marshall Farm Bureau Financial Services.
He and about 100 local volunteers, with the help of several sponsors, organize the event each year for the “fun, fitness and camaraderie,” Marshall said.
It started 38 years ago as part of annual Dairy Days activities in Chaves County but has taken on a life of its own, interrupted for only two years in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 health concerns and restrictions on public gatherings.
The Saturday event started with a 5K swim in Lake Van and continued with a 20K bike race toward Bottomless Lakes State Park and a 5K run through the Southwestern Native Aquatic Resources and Recovery Center, a national fish research and hatchery facility, to finish back at Lake Van.
Individual and relay team winners, who get their names painted on the milk jug trophies as well as other recognition, are to be announced later.