Two Roswell teams handled their business at home with the Coyotes winning against the Santa Fe Demons 58-6 and the Gateway Warriors defeating Carrizozo 58-8, with both games ending via mercy rule.
At the Wool Bowl, Roswell set the tone against the visiting Demons, getting the early lead and causing havoc on the defensive end. Roswell’s quarterback Manny Fuentez completed a seven-yard pass to senior tight end Malachi Mitchell to take the lead. Their defense forced two turnovers within the first two minutes of the first quarter, leading to two touchdowns.
By the end of the first half, the Coyotes were up by 39 points over Santa Fe, and the game ended. Santa Fe showed some life in the second quarter with a completed pass to junior wide receiver Bryce Melton to put up six for the Demons but Roswell kept gobbling up yards against their defense. The game ended within a minute of play in the fourth quarter.
“We made a lot of mistakes last week and I thought we came in tonight and cleaned up those mistakes,” Roswell varsity football head coach Jeff Lynn said. “We’re a handful when we play clean like tonight. I got nothing but respect for Coach Martinez. I thought they were a lot better than last year. They had many kids out, hurt and battled the whole game. I got nothing but respect for the Santa Fe Demons.”
Over at Warriors football, Gateway got the clock running before the second quarter, and by the end of the first half, the Warriors are up 46-8 against the Grizzlies. Carrizozo got within Gateway territory in the third quarter but turned it over with five minutes left. The Warriors took advantage to push their lead to 46 and Gateway finished the job within five minutes of the fourth quarter.
“We made a lot of mistakes but we also did some good things,” Gateway varsity football head coach Shaun Wigley said. “We had a lot more kids than what we have in the past so the goal was to get them play and we did that. We got the kids some playing time and some reps. I was pleased overall. I was happy with the effort and my attitude was good. We got a lot to work on technique-wise but we got a victory and everybody got reps.”
Next Friday, the Coyotes will travel to Hobbs to face the Eagles and the Warriors will play a relatively new football program from Albuquerque, Chesterton Academy.
“We’re going to run the gauntlet from here,” Lynn said. “We go to Hobbs, Los Lunas, Carlsbad, Clovis and Piedra Vista. We have five weeks of excellent football teams, so we will be tested on where we are. Good to be 2-0 but we got a lot ahead of us.”