Two Roswell teams handled their business at home with the Coyotes winning against the Santa Fe Demons 58-6 and the Gateway Warriors defeating Carrizozo 58-8, with both games ending via mercy rule.

At the Wool Bowl, Roswell set the tone against the visiting Demons, getting the early lead and causing havoc on the defensive end. Roswell’s quarterback Manny Fuentez completed a seven-yard pass to senior tight end Malachi Mitchell to take the lead. Their defense forced two turnovers within the first two minutes of the first quarter, leading to two touchdowns.